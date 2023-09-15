HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam to benefit 1,598 women in the Nilgiris district

The scheme is part of multiple schemes unveiled by the State government targeted at improving the lives of women in the State, says Tamil Nadu Minister for Tourism K. Ramachandran

September 15, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Tourism K. Ramachandran launched the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam in the Nilgiris, with a total of 1,598 beneficiaries set to receive their ATM cards along with information manuals. The scheme was launched in the Nilgiris at Nanjanad village on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Mr. Ramachandran said that the scheme was part of multiple schemes unveiled by the State government targeted at improving the lives of women in the State, including free bus travel for women in TNSTC town and city buses, the education assurance scheme, among others.

He said that the scheme has piqued the interests of economists from across India and the world. “Previously, women were forced to remain inside their households, while many were not even allowed to gain an education. However, it is now amply clear that women are contributing as much as their male counterparts to the workforce,” said the Minister.

He added that women across the State were providing labour to run households for which they were not being compensated. “It is to compensate a portion of the labour expended by women that the Mahalir Urimai Thittam has been launched by the government,” said the Minister.

He said that the Chief Minister had ensured that the beneficiaries have been told that it was not a welfare assistance provided to them by the government, but an entitlement they are eligible for due to the labour they provide.

Officials said that around 1,036 beneficiaries attended the event at Nanjanad. Also present was Nilgiris District Collector M. Aruna, and District Superintendent of Police K. Prabhakar, among other top officials from the district administration.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / welfare

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.