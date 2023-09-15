ADVERTISEMENT

Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam rolled out in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri districts

September 15, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Minister for Food and Civil supplies R. Sakkarapani rolled out the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam at Jegadevi panchayat in Krishnagiri district on September 15, 2023 | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam was rolled out with the distribution of ATM cards for women at Jegadevi panchayat in Bargur on Friday.

The cards were distributed by the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani in the presence of Collector K.M. Sarayu. Thousands of beneficiaries had assembled at the venue in what was a culmination of a two-month long exercise of careful enlisting of eligible women beneficiaries into the scheme.

In all the eight taluks of the district with 1,094 fair price outlets servicing 5,64,212 family cards, 4,58,527 applications were received in two phases.

Of this, in Phase I, 2,43,074 applications were processed and completed, and in Phase II, 1,97,859 applications were processed and completed. Over 17,594 applications were processed through the special camps. As of date, 1,05,685 applications were pending for processing. The district has witnessed 81.27% completion.

Dharmapuri

In Dharmapuri, the scheme was launched by Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Paneerselvam in the presence of Collector K. Shanthi.

