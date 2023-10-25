HamberMenu
‘Kalai Tiruvizha’ to be held in Coimbatore district from October 26

October 25, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore district-level ‘Kalai Tiruvizha’ conducted in government schools across Tamil Nadu by the State Education Department, will be held from October 26 to 28. Students from classes VI to XII in middle and higher secondary schools will participate in the contests this year. Competitions will be held in dance, drama, music and instrumental, and miming this year. Selected students will later compete at the State-level contests in Salem and the winners will get the ‘Kalaiarasan’ and ‘Kalaiarasi’ awards.

