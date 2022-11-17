Kalai Thiruvizha under SSA to begin on November 23 in Coimbatore

November 17, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

School Education Department, under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, will conduct ‘Kalai Thiruvizha’ from November 23 to January 9 for over a lakh students of Classes VI-XII in the district as directed by the State government.

The department said a total of 1,07,062 government school students — 51,006 of Classes V-VIII, 32953 of Classes IX-X and 23,103 of Classes XI and XII will participate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students winning at the school-level competitions can advance to the regional-level, then the district-level and eventually State-level finals that are to be held in January next year. The top 20 students at the State-level will be taken on an educational tour abroad, the department said in a release.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

The competitions under many categories like vocal and instumental music, classical and folk dance, art etc., at the school-level, will be held from November 23 to 28, regional-level from November 29 to December 5, district-level from December 6 to 10 and State-level on January 3 to 9.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US