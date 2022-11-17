Kalai Thiruvizha under SSA to begin on November 23 in Coimbatore

School Education Department, under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, will conduct ‘Kalai Thiruvizha’ from November 23 to January 9 for over a lakh students of Classes VI-XII in the district as directed by the State government.
The department said a total of 1,07,062 government school students — 51,006 of Classes V-VIII, 32953 of Classes IX-X and 23,103 of Classes XI and XII will participate.
ADVERTISEMENT
Students winning at the school-level competitions can advance to the regional-level, then the district-level and eventually State-level finals that are to be held in January next year. The top 20 students at the State-level will be taken on an educational tour abroad, the department said in a release.
Trending
- Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
The competitions under many categories like vocal and instumental music, classical and folk dance, art etc., at the school-level, will be held from November 23 to 28, regional-level from November 29 to December 5, district-level from December 6 to 10 and State-level on January 3 to 9.
ADVERTISEMENT