Kalai Thiruvizha under SSA to begin on November 23 in Coimbatore

November 17, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

School Education Department, under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, will conduct ‘Kalai Thiruvizha’ from November 23 to January 9 for over a lakh students of Classes VI-XII in the district as directed by the State government.

The department said a total of 1,07,062 government school students — 51,006 of Classes V-VIII, 32953 of Classes IX-X and 23,103 of Classes XI and XII will participate.

Students winning at the school-level competitions can advance to the regional-level, then the district-level and eventually State-level finals that are to be held in January next year. The top 20 students at the State-level will be taken on an educational tour abroad, the department said in a release.

The competitions under many categories like vocal and instumental music, classical and folk dance, art etc., at the school-level, will be held from November 23 to 28, regional-level from November 29 to December 5, district-level from December 6 to 10 and State-level on January 3 to 9.

