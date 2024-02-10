Kalai Thiruvizha increases self-confidence among students, says Salem Collector

February 10, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Salem

Events like Kalai Thiruvizha are increasing self-confidence among students, said Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi on Saturday. The Collector was distributing prizes and certificates of appreciating to district level winners and participants of Kalai Thiruvizha competitions held on behalf of the School Education Department in a function held at a private college near Karuppur.

Ms. Brindha Devi shared that Kalai Thiruvizha competitions are organised every year at district and state levels to help students tap into their artistic talents. “When I was studying in a government school, our teachers encouraged us to participate in cultural programmes, which helped create an atmosphere of confidence and eagerness to learn. The Tamil Nadu government is conducting such programs to help students discover their abilities during their school years. These cultural activities helps children improve their decision-making skills and boost their confidence. As children learn their favourite art, theygaina deeper understanding of the world around them,” she added.

The Collector announced that more than 150,000 students participated in the Kalai Thiruvizha competitions from the district. Out of these, 458 students who won at the district level also competed in the state-level competitions, and 63 of them secured the first three positions. In addition, 1,306 school students from 180 schools who won the first three places in the district level also received prizes at the event, according to Ms. Brindha Devi.

School Education Department Joint Director (syllabus) V. Kumar, Chief Educational Officer (CEO) M. Kabeer, and officials from various departments were present.