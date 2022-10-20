Kala Utsav in government schools in Coimbatore from Friday

The Hindu Bureau
October 20, 2022 18:15 IST

The annual Kala Utsav competitions will commence at government schoolsl in Coimbatore and Pollachi from Friday, according to the School Education Department.

Students of Classes IX-XII can participate in various contests — vocal and instrumental music, dance, drawing and drama.

The details of the winners must be sent to the respective District Chief Educational Office by Friday evening, according to a statement.

The district-level contests will be held on October 26. Coimbatore and Pollachi District Education Officers have been asked to submit the names list of the students who won the first three to the Samagrah Shiksha Office by October 29. They will be qualified for the next round i.e district-level tournaments to be held on October 31. The venues will be announced later, according to the circular.

The students, who win all the stages, will be awarded cash prizes — ₹25,000 for first prize, ₹20,000 for second and ₹15,000 for third — along with shields and certificates.

