Kadar tribals to get homestead patta in ATR after struggling over two years

06 November 2021 23:31 IST

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji will hand over pattas to 21 Kadar tribal families today

Over two years of struggle by 23 families of the aboriginal Kadar tribe to get homestead patta in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) has come to an end.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji will hand over pattas to 21 Kadar tribal families in an event at Valparai on Sunday, said officials who are in the know of the development.

They said that 21 out of the 23 families who had sought for patta will get lands inside the ATR as an alternative for their traditional settlement namely ‘Kallarukudi’ which was destroyed in a landslide in August 2019.

The alternative land Theppakulamedu is in the core area of the tiger reserve, around 15 km away from the hill town of Valparai.

The 23 families, consisting of around 90 people, were evicted by the Forest Department after heavy rain and landslip hit Kallarkudi in August 2019, following which they erected temporary shelters in an adjacent area.

They were shifted to an unused quarters of a tea estate at Thaimudi, around 10 km from Valparai, where they stayed until October 2 this year. The families had been demanding an alternative land inside the forest under provisions of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, since then.

Agitating the long delay in issuing patta, the families launched a protest near the border of ATR on October 2, on Gandhi Jayanthi, and shifted themselves to Theppakulamedu two days later.

“Forest officials have informed us that patta will be given by the Minister on Sunday. Families are happy that the government finally acknowledged our traditional rights to live in forests,” said Rajalakshmi Jayapal, a tribeswoman.

Though the Revenue Department had initiated efforts for awarding patta in an alternative land inside forests, ATR authorities put up resistance citing that Theppakulamedu falls in ‘critical tiger habitat’.

“This is the first instance of tribal families getting back land in a core area of any of the tiger reserves in Tamil Nadu, after being evicted. This could also be a first instance in the country,” said S. Thanraj of Ekta Parishad, Tamil Nadu.

He also lauded the efforts of the Revenue Department and District Collectors who intervened in the issue.