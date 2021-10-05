Kadar tribals shift venue of protest for alternative land in ATR

Coimbatore

05 October 2021 23:47 IST

The protest was started on Gandhi Jayanti

Families of Kadar tribe, who were demanding alternative land in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), on Tuesday shifted their protest to Theppakulamedu.

Organisers said that the protest was shifted to Theppakulamedu in ATR as authorities refused to accord them homestead patta at the location.

Until Monday evening, the protest was staged near Thaimudi estate. They moved to Theppakulamedu in the evening and continued the protest.

According to the organisers, the venue was shifted to Theppakulamedu after Forest and Revenue Departments did not accept the demand of the protesters.

Pollachi Sub-Collector Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao held talks with the protesters.

One of the organisers of the protest said that the agitation will continue at Theppakulamedu till the district administration take final decision on allotting the land for them.