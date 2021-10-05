Coimbatore

Kadar tribals shift venue of protest for alternative land in ATR

Kadar tribals shifted the venue of their protest to the alternative land they have been seeking at Theppakulamedu inside the Anamalai Tiger Reserve on Tuesday   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Families of Kadar tribe, who were demanding alternative land in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), on Tuesday shifted their protest to Theppakulamedu.

Organisers said that the protest was shifted to Theppakulamedu in ATR as authorities refused to accord them homestead patta at the location.

The protest was started on Gandhi Jayanti.

Until Monday evening, the protest was staged near Thaimudi estate. They moved to Theppakulamedu in the evening and continued the protest.

According to the organisers, the venue was shifted to Theppakulamedu after Forest and Revenue Departments did not accept the demand of the protesters.

Pollachi Sub-Collector Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao held talks with the protesters.

One of the organisers of the protest said that the agitation will continue at Theppakulamedu till the district administration take final decision on allotting the land for them.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2021 11:48:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/kadar-tribals-shift-venue-of-protest-for-alternative-land-in-atr/article36848858.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY