Kadampadi panchayat demands withdrawal of NOC by Air Force Station Sulur for constructions

Published - August 15, 2024 09:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Kadampadi panchayat, one of the local bodies that share a boundary with the Air Force Station, Sulur, on Thursday, passed a resolution demanding withdrawal of no-objection certificate (NOC) by the air base for construction activities.

The gram sabha meeting of the panchayat was held at Sengathurai under the leadership of Kadampadi panchayat president Indrani Thangaraj.

Appeal to curb waste dumping in 3 km radius of Sulur Air Force Station in view of multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti

Ms. Thangaraj said that no construction activities were allowed for a distance of 100 metres outside the boundary of the air base. Of late, the air base mandated people to obtain NOC to carry out construction activities in a radius of four km.

“The NOC has become a huge hurdle for construction activities in the panchayat. It is a big task for people to approach the air base administration and get the NOC after getting entry pass and security clearances. Already people are enraged over the NOC and are constructing buildings without obtaining it,” said the president.

India’s multi-national air exercise ‘Tarang Shakti 2024’ begins in Coimbatore

The panchayat with 12 wards has a population of about 22,000 and there are 9,000 voters.

