K. Bhavaneeswari assumes office as West Zone IG

August 08, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
K. Bhavaneeswari, Inspector General of Police, West Zone.

K. Bhavaneeswari, Inspector General of Police, West Zone. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

K. Bhavaneeswari assumed office as the Inspector General of Police, West Zone, on Tuesday. She said prevention of crimes was the priority of the police and special attention would be given to road safety, curb crimes against women and children and drug peddling.

Ms. Bhavaneeswari said awareness activities would be conducted to prevent crimes against women and children. The IG added that she would have meetings with Superintendents of Police of all the districts under her to review the law and order situation and crime in the West Zone districts.

She is replacing R. Sudhakar, who was posted as the Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Chennai.

