Juvenile remanded in murder of DMK councillor’s daughter

June 08, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

A 17-year-old boy was remanded in the murder of the 23-year-old daughter of DMK councillor here.

The victim, Harsha, daughter of K. Bhuvaneshwan, DMK councillor of Ward 8 of Dharmapuri, was found dead in Narasingapuram forest area near Adhiyamankottai on Wednesday. Harsha was working in a private pharmaceutical firm in Hosur.

The police said the victim had left Dharmapuri on Monday for work. On Wednesday, the girl was found strangled with her shawl in Dharmapuri.

According to the police, the 17-year-old boy, reportedly a friend of the girl’s brother, was arrested and remanded to a juvenile home in Salem. As the girl belonged to Scheduled Castes, the police have invoked Atrocities Act.

