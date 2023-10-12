ADVERTISEMENT

Juvenile Justice Board office in Ooty to be shifted to court complex

October 12, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Juvenile Justice Board office in Udhagamandalam is located in a building where a Tasmac outlet is also functioning. | Photo Credit: Sathyamoorthy M

The Juvenile Justice Board office in Udhagamandalam will be moved to the court complex in the town soon.

According to members of the Board, the office was functioning from a rented building near the ATC Junction in Udhagamandalam for the last few years. “However, due to it being located near a Tasmac outlet, several representations were made to shift it to an alternative location,” a member told The Hindu.

When contacted, officials from the District Child Protection Office said there had been no complaints from the public or from lawyers who visit the office regularly. “However, after several representations, the move to shift the office to the court complex inside town was approved on Wednesday,” said the official, adding that the office would be shifted in the coming weeks.

