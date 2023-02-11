ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Vaidyanathan urges litigants to utilise Lok Adalat

February 11, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Justice S. Vaidyanathan (second left) handing over cheque to a litigant at the Lok Adalat held in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Justice S. Vaidyanathan of the Madras High Court has urged litigants to make use of Lok Adalat for speedy disposal of cases.

Addressing judicial officers and advocates at the inauguration of the Lok Adalat at the combined court complex here on Saturday, Justice Vaidyanathan said the facility allows litigants to sit along with their counsels in front of judges and settle their cases at ease.

Citing shortage of judges as one one the reasons for pendency of cases, he urged litigants to use the Lok Adalat to solve their cases. The procedure also saves time and money for litigants, he said.

Also the portfolio judge for Coimbatore district, Justice Vaidyanathan inaugurated a photo exhibition of the District Legal Services Authority and distributed certificates to the 37 mediators. The judge also distributed cheques of amounts settled at the adalat to litigants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Justice Vaidyanathan handed over a cheque for ₹39,75,000 to K. Velmurugan (39) of Veerapandi in Theni district who suffered a spinal cord injury in a road traffic accident while working for a courier in Coimbatore in 2011. He had approached a special court with a motor vehicle accident claims original petition, seeking a compensation of ₹75 lakh from an insurance company.

The case was settled at the adalat and a compensation of ₹39.75 lakh was agreed by the petitioner and the insurance firm.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US