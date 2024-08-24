GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Justice should be rendered without discrimination: SC Judge Sundresh

Published - August 24, 2024 06:42 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
M.M. Sundresh, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, inaugurating the sub-court at Kodumudi through video conferencing in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Justice D. Krishnakumar (left), Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court and Justice Anita Sumanth (centre), Judge of Madras High Court are seen.

M.M. Sundresh, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, inaugurating the sub-court at Kodumudi through video conferencing in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Justice D. Krishnakumar (left), Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court and Justice Anita Sumanth (centre), Judge of Madras High Court are seen. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Justice should be delivered without discrimination, stated Supreme Court Judge Justice M.M. Sundresh on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a sub-court in Kodumudi via video conferencing from Erode, Justice Sundresh emphasised that new courts are being established nationwide for the benefit of the people. He noted that while Supreme Court and High Court judges are referred to as Needhi Arasar (Justices), everyone, from staff to judges, works in service of the law. “Our goal is to uphold the law,” he said, adding that the law is a tool to ensure justice is provided without bias, and urged judges, lawyers, and court staff to maintain professional ethics.

In a separate event, Justice D. Krishnakumar, Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, inaugurated the District Munsif cum Judicial Magistrate court in Elumathur through video conferencing. He stressed the importance of coordination between judges and lawyers for timely case hearings and justice delivery. He expressed concern over cases pending for more than 10 years, which he said hampers court efficiency and erodes public trust in the judiciary, and urged lawyers to prioritise such cases, adding that swift rulings in older cases would restore confidence in the legal system. He also mentioned that orders to appoint 233 civil judges would soon be issued.

Justice Anita Sumanth of the Madras High Court, who inaugurated the heritage building (the old Judicial Magistrate court building) in Perundurai via video conferencing, stated, “Courts are a lifeline to the people, and each time a new court is opened, the delivery and dispensation of justice is brought one step closer to the common man.” She suggested that the 121-year-old heritage building, now restored, should be repurposed as a museum, library, or for other meaningful uses, so its regained glory can be preserved.

Justice V. Sivagnanam of the Madras High Court and Portfolio Judge for Erode District, along with other Judges of the Madras High Court, Principal District Judge B. Murugesan, Magistrates, and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, also addressed the event.

