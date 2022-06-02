  Justice delayed is justice denied, says CJ of Madras HC 

Munishwar Nath Bhandari (centre)Chief Justice of Madras High Court going around the New combined Court Building in Udhagamandalam on Thursday. Also in the picture are Justice N. Sathish Kumar (fourth right)Judge Madras High Court, S. Seshasayee (fourth left)Judge Madras High Court,V. Bhavani Subbaroyan (fifth right)Justice,S.Ananthi (fifth right)Judge Madras High Court,S.Ragupathy(third right) Minister for law Government of Tamil Nadu and K. Ramachandran (second right)Minster of Forest | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Justice delayed is justice denied, said Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, referring to the pendency of cases in the courts and the need for quick and speedy resolution to trials so that justice can be served to the people.

Justice Bhandari, who was inaugurating the new combined court building at Kakkathope here on Thursday, said that the “judiciary was the last resort for justice for the common man.” In this context, he said that “justice delayed is equivalent to justice being denied,” adding that the lack of infrastructure and adequate numbers of judges was leading to pendency in cases. Justice Bhandari said that the lack of judges was leading to cases not being heard in a timely manner while also increasing workload on judges.

He said that there were 92 civil cases and 32 criminal cases that were pending in courts in the Nilgiris for 20 years, while three cases were pending for 25 years. He said that delays to the resolution of these cases should not be justified. He said that cases need to be resolved quickly and that in the future, a situation should arise where there are no cases pending for more than five years.

“Junior lawyers should spend time analysing and studying the court proceedings and how senior lawyers are arguing their cases,” added Justice Bhandari, as advise to lawyers that will help them to practice law successfully in the future.

The combined court building was constructed at a cost of ₹37.79 crore, said Law Minister S. Regupathy.

The Minister said Mr. Regupathy said that the needs of the judiciary were being heard and are being acted on very quickly by the state government, pointing to the approval of a 7.5 acre area for a new court complex in Chennai. He said that the state government continued to work towards social justice and pointed to former Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi’s efforts to ensure that women had equal rights such as rights to property. “Chief Minister M.K.Stalin insists that the Law Ministry should be a bridge between the judiciary and the government,” he added.

Also present at the inauguration was Justices N.Sathish Kumar, N.Seshasayee and S.Ananthi.