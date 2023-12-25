Jurisdiction of Tiruppur City Police set to expand with inclusion of Mangalam station 

December 25, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur City Police Commissionerate will soon have an expanded jurisdiction with inclusion of Mangalam Police Station. The Tiruppur City Police Commissionerate was formed with eight law and order police stations. The new police station would be the ninth such shortly. An order was expected soon, official sources said.

At present, the area covered altogether by the eight police stations under the City Police Commissionerate is more than that of the City Corporation, it is learnt.

The police commissionerate was formed in October 2012, and became operational the following year. It was formed in view of the Tiruppur city’s growth with a (then) population of 8.7 lakh, including a chunk of floating population consisting of workforce from across the country employed in the knitting and dyeing units.

In all likelihood, the City Police Commissionerate would have an expanded jurisdiction prior to inauguration of the permanent building along Avinashi Road for which most of the construction activities had been completed, the sources said. The work began on May 6, 2022 and was slated for completion on August 5, 2023.

Among the stations in the city limits, the Tiruppur South police station was, a couple of years ago, rated as the best at the State level among the three performing police stations by the government.

The police stations were adjudged based on several parameters including number of cases registered in total for the given period, the total number of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, preventive arrests, and execution of security bonds.

According to official sources, inclusion of the Mangalam station in city limits will pave the way for improving policing owing to contiguity.

The State government is believed to have given its consent for the expansion of limits of the City Police Commissionerate factoring in the relatively smaller geographical spread of the Tiruppur Police Commissionerate vis-a-vis other cities.

The Managalam station encompasses Mangalam town, Iduvai, Poomalur, 63 Velampalayam, Ichipatti, five panchayats and Samalapuram.

