Junior lawyers should gain experience from their seniors, says Chief Justice of Madras High Court

August 05, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala, told junior lawyers to gain experience from their seniors.

Speaking at a function to lay the foundation for the construction of two multi-storeyed court buildings on the Salem Combined District Court Complex on Saturday, Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala said that the Salem Bar Association’s name was inscribed in all law journals in the country. This bar created High Court judges and senior advocates. “I am confident that junior lawyers will carry the legacy of the bar. I hope the building will be constructed as per schedule and will have all modern technologies. The day is not far away that all courts will become paperless. The advocates, judges, and infrastructure exist for the litigants. So we have to see how best we can take care of litigants. Because of the time it takes to decide the matters, some of the litigants do not come to court.”

“So to expedite the process, I request all stake holders (advocates and judges) to concentrate on an alternate dispute resolution system. The junior lawyers should understand that knowledge is not wisdom; wisdom is something more than knowledge. My seniors used to say that in the first ten years of practice, you only work and paid less; in the next ten years, you work and be paid for that; and in the next ten years of practice, you earn more money with less work. So always have patience, “the Chief Justice advised the juniors.

Urging the lawyers to thank their families, the Chief Justice said that whether you are an advocate or judge, you are always under stress because of the workload you are carrying. “You carry your workload to the home as well. So don’t forget to continue with your hobbies, and don’t forget to give your time to your families. Have faith in yourself and in the system in which you are operating,” the Chief Justice added.

Madras High Court Judges G.K. Ilanthiraiyan and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, Principal District and Sessions Judge S. Sumathy, District Collector S. Karmegam, and lawyers took part in the function.

