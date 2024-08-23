Junior Engineer of Tiruppur Corporation arrested while taking bribe

A Junior Engineer in Tiruppur Corporation was arrested by a team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Friday while taking bribe.

Suresh Kumar, attached to the Fourth Zone office of the Corporation, had reportedly demanded ₹2 lakh as bribe for clearing the bill for a contractor who had undertaken a road work at ₹1.59 crore.

Having paid the first instalment of ₹1 lakh, contractor Kandasamy had lodged a complaint with the DVAC unit in Tiruppur, unwilling to settle the bribe amount to the Junior Engineer.