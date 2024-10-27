Judges should develop a passion for continuous learning, says SC Judge

A judge should develop a passion for continuous learning, said Justice C.T. Ravikumar, Supreme Court Judge, at the South Zone-I Regional Conference on ‘Court Dockets: Explosion and Exclusion’ held at the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy’s Regional Centre in Coimbatore on October 26, 2024 (Saturday).

The conference was organised by the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy and the National Judicial Academy. Justice C.T. Ravikumar and Justice M.M. Sundaresh, Supreme Court Judge, inaugurated the event.

Justice Ravikumar said, “The greatest misfortune for a client is the ignorance of the judge. To prevent this, we must regularly meet, share experiences, and teach each other.” The rising number of cases, commonly referred to as “docket explosion,” is a good sign, as it shows that people have faith in the judiciary. The role of judges is to determine the best way to redress these grievances.

Justice M.M. Sundaresh highlighted the link between docket explosion and exclusion, noting that the two are inter-connected. While Artificial Intelligence lacks certain human qualities, it can be a powerful tool in managing cases and supporting investigations, court proceedings, lawyers, and administrative decisions by government agencies.

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, K.R. Shriram, emphasised that many people in need of justice remain unaware of their rights or are discouraged from pursuing them, creating a critical issue that cannot be ignored.

“Courts are understaffed and struggling with a heavy caseload. Thus it leaves judges with the Herculean task of balancing a demanding hearing schedule while ensuring that each litigant received a thorough hearing,” he said.