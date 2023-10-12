Jubilant Tamil Nadu Global Expo and Summit 2024 envisages transformation in growth and innovation

October 12, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Jubilant Coimbatore Foundation (JCF), a non-profit organisation, has conceptualised Jubilant Tamil Nadu Global Expo and Summit 2024, to take place from February 1 to 3 in Coimbatore, as a transformative initiative envisaging confluence of visionaries and opportunities.

By facilitating seamless interactions between key policymakers, industry leaders, global thinkers, importers, investors, key sectoral manufacturers, technologists, government researchers, service providers, and traders, the event will address global challenges and develop innovative solutions, according to the organisers.

JCF delegations are in the process of visiting 20 countries across five continents to conduct international roadshows. The delegations have completed visits to the UK, Sri Lanka, Ghana, and Hungary, and are poised to visit Australia, Denmark, Singapore, and the UAE, to bolster international business connections. Roadshows planned in over 15 cities across the country have also begun.

“Our mission is to invite companies worldwide, encompassing textiles, food, construction, engineering products, electronics, automotive engineering and components, gems and jewellery, railways and telecommunication equipment, paper, information technology and BPO, renewable energy, pharma, aerospace and defence, and much more,” a press release issued by JCF said.

The international roadshows also spotlight the IT parks of Tamil Nadu, special economic zones (SEZs), industrial parks, logistics parks, and the flourishing hospitality sector, the release said.

The event will witness participation of over 10,000 delegates from India and 20 countries. The State Government has extended its support through FaMe TN and StartUp TN.

The Jubilant Tamil Nadu initiative was inaugurated on March 29 in which Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, Managing Director of FaMe TN, took part.

