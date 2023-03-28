HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jubilant Coimbatore 2024 interactive platform to be held on March 29

March 28, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Jubilant Coimbatore Foundation will launch ‘Jubilant Coimbatore 2024: Envisioning Kongunadu’ on March 29 here as an interactive platform for industry experts and entrepreneurs from 20 countries.

The summit, which will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024, at Codissia trade fair complex here is expected to see over 5,000 delegates from India and other nations with over 250 exhibitors, a release said. Delegates from Hungary and Australia will address the gathering with sector-specific presentations, Director of Jubilant Coimbatore Foundation Satheesh Kumar said.

He said, “The three-day Jubilant Coimbatore Global Expo and Summit 2024 will serve as a platform to connect key policymakers, industry leaders, global thinkers, importers, investors, key sectoral manufacturers, technologists, government researchers, service providers and traders from across the globe. They will interact to address global challenges and ideate solutions for a new millennium. From April, we plan to visit 20 countries on five continents to conduct international roadshows according to the place and interests of the buyers and invite companies from all over the world. Roughly, 15-20 sectors such as hospitality, textiles, construction, engineering products, logistics parks, gems & jewellery and renewable energy will be covered.”

“Entrepreneurs in Coimbatore, especially the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, can use this platform to display their products and connect with us to travel along for meeting international delegates,” he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.