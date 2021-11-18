Coimbatore

J.P. Nadda to visit Tiruppur on Nov. 24

President of the Bharatiya Janata Party J.P. Nadda will visit Tiruppur on November 24 to inaugurate the party’s district office, said former MP and senior BJP leader C.P. Radhakrishnan on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons following inspection of the preparatory works, he said that Mr. Nadda will inaugurate the BJP’s district offices for four districts during his visit and will also participate in the party’s State Executive Committee meeting, which will be held in Tiruppur on the same day. The BJP is emerging as an alternative to the DMK in the State, Mr. Radhakrishnan said and added that the State president K. Annamalai is “working hard to defeat the wrong approaches and false campaigns” of the DMK.

On the Chennai floods, he said that the DMK government must ensure protection of water bodies to prevent such occurrences in the future.


