Joy ride special trains cancelled
The joy ride express trains of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway that runs from Udagamandalam - Ketti- Udagamandalam round trip will be cancelled from Sunday (June 19) due to less occupancy.
According to a press release from the Southern Railway, the service was initially planned to continue till July 27.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.