Coimbatore

Joy ride special trains cancelled

The joy ride express trains of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway that runs from Udagamandalam - Ketti- Udagamandalam round trip will be cancelled from Sunday (June 19) due to less occupancy.

According to a press release from the Southern Railway, the service was initially planned to continue till July 27.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2022 6:40:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/joy-ride-special-trains-cancelled/article65539625.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY