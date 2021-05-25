Coimbatore

Journalists asked to stay away from events in the Nilgiris

As a step towards ensuring better safety of journalists working in the Nilgiris, the Public Relations Office of the district administration has urged journalists to temporarily stay away from events organised to initiate government services or schemes.

In a note circulated to accredited media persons in the Nilgiris, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) stated that the loss of lives of journalists across the State was of deep concern. They urged journalists to not attend any government events to minimise the risk of infection to journalists. The PRO office also stated that they would share all information as well as video and pictures with journalists of the events so that they could work from home.

