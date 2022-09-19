Journalists allege attack by Kallakurichi school supporters

They claim they were targeted after they took photos and videos of the school

Staff Reporter Salem
September 19, 2022 22:26 IST

The private school in Kallakurichi where a girl student was found dead. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR 

Journalists of a Tamil magazine were on Monday allegedly attacked by supporters of the Kallakurichi Kaniyamoor private school, where protests had turned violent some weeks ago following the death of a girl. The journalists claimed that they were targeted after they took photos and videos of the school.

According to police, around 5 p.m., journalist Damodharan Prakash, 56, and photographer S. Ajithkumar, 24, both from Chennai, took photos and recorded videos of the school. Later they came out of the school and reached Salem-Chennai National Highway. The journalists told the police, around 30 supporters of the school chased their car and stopped them when they reached Thalaivasal in Salem district. Then the supporters started to attack them. Hearing their screams, local residents intervened and managed to take the journalists to the Thalaivasal police station. The police then admitted them to Attur Government Hospital.

At the hospital, Mr. Prakash claimed that the school owner’s relatives and their supporters had chased and attacked them.

Journalist organisations in Chennai issued statements condemning the attack and urged authorities to take action against the perpetrators.

