Journalist, mother killed in car accident

A journalist from Tiruppur and his mother were killed in an accident near Avinashi in Tiruppur district on Wednesday. Police said that R.K. Rajasekaran (33) the Tiruppur correspondent for The Times of India and his mother Jamunarani (54) suffered major injuries as the car they were travelling in collided with a government bus at Nariyampalli village near Avinashi.
While the mother died on the spot, Rajasekaran was admitted to a private hospital on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore, but could not be rescued. Rajasekaran's younger sister Banupriya (31) and her two-year-old suffered minor injuries, police said.
Case registered
Avinashi police registered a case. Further investigations are on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.