Journalist, mother killed in car accident

A journalist from Tiruppur and his mother were killed in an accident near Avinashi in Tiruppur district on Wednesday. Police said that R.K. Rajasekaran (33) the Tiruppur correspondent for The Times of India and his mother Jamunarani (54) suffered major injuries as the car they were travelling in collided with a government bus at Nariyampalli village near Avinashi.

While the mother died on the spot, Rajasekaran was admitted to a private hospital on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore, but could not be rescued. Rajasekaran's younger sister Banupriya (31) and her two-year-old suffered minor injuries, police said.

Case registered

Avinashi police registered a case. Further investigations are on.