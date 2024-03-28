ADVERTISEMENT

Joint review meeting with Election observers held

March 28, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

District Election Officer and Collector K.M. Sarayu chaired a joint election review meeting here on Thursday. General Observer Kiran Kumari Pasi, IAS; Expenditure Observers Sudhanshu Shekhar Goutam, IRS; Bhosale Sandip Dinkar, IRS; and Police Observer Vivek Syiem IPS participated in the meeting where monitoring works by various teams were reviewed.

The various static surveillance teams, flying squads and other monitoring committees were asked to discharge their duties with due diligence, and officials were asked to be thorough with their duties and responsibilties and fulfill their mandate.

Any complaints on the candidate campaign spending must be immediately looked into and acted upon, the officials were told. Similarly, the assistant expenditure monitors were asked to maintain upto date register of complaints and the action taken report.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US