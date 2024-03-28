Joint review meeting with Election observers held

March 28, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

District Election Officer and Collector K.M. Sarayu chaired a joint election review meeting here on Thursday. General Observer Kiran Kumari Pasi, IAS; Expenditure Observers Sudhanshu Shekhar Goutam, IRS; Bhosale Sandip Dinkar, IRS; and Police Observer Vivek Syiem IPS participated in the meeting where monitoring works by various teams were reviewed.

The various static surveillance teams, flying squads and other monitoring committees were asked to discharge their duties with due diligence, and officials were asked to be thorough with their duties and responsibilties and fulfill their mandate.

Any complaints on the candidate campaign spending must be immediately looked into and acted upon, the officials were told. Similarly, the assistant expenditure monitors were asked to maintain upto date register of complaints and the action taken report.

ADVERTISEMENT

EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.