Joint monitoring committee formed to check illegal water tapping in Coimbatore

May 04, 2022 21:04 IST

:The district administration has formed a joint monitoring committee to check illegal drawal of water from canals when water is released from the Thirumoorthy reservoir.

A release from the administration said as such illegal drawing of water resulted in tail-end lands not getting adequate water, it had constituted a joint monitoring committee comprising officials from the Revenue Department, Public Works Department (Water Resource Organisation), police and Tangedco.

The committee would not only monitor illegal drawing of water but also initiate legal action besides stopping power supply, the release added.

