Joint inspection identifies low-lying powerlines, weak poles in villages bordering forests in Coimbatore district

March 28, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Joint inspections by staff from the Forest Department and the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) have started identification and rectification of sagging power lines in villages bordering forests in Coimbatore district.

The exercise, which had already been in practice in vulnerable areas in the past, got a thrust after a tusker got electrocuted from a powerline on a private land bordering a forest in Poochiyur village on March 25. Following the incident, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, who convened a meeting of various Departments, instructed officials to identify and rectify low-lying powerlines and weak electric posts with immediate effect.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said the Forest Department and Tangedco staff were intensively involved in the exercise across the limits of all the seven forest ranges in Coimbatore Forest Division.

“The staff have identified low-lying power cables at many places. Already, several sagging lines have been rectified. The exercise will continue in the coming days,” he said.

In Madukkarai forest range, the joint team conducted inspections in Navakkarai area and tightened sagging power lines. The Forest Department had marked a dozen spots with low-lying cables and they were rectified by the Tangedco staff. The Tangedco staff also fixed barbed wire fences around electric posts at places witnessing frequent movement of elephants. This was to discourage elephants from rubbing their body against the pole or pushing it.

Madukkarai Forest Range Officer P. Santhiya said such inspections were being carried out, one forest beat per week, even before the recent elephant death.

In the Mettupalayam forest range, seven such lines were identified and Tangedco staff assured to rectify them, said Forest Range Officer Joseph Stalin. Coimbatore Forest Range Officer Arun Kumar said low-lying electric lines and unstable electric poles were identified in Thadagam.

The DFO said similar inspections were also being carried out in other forest ranges, too.