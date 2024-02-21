ADVERTISEMENT

Joint inspection at interstate border

February 21, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from Erode district (left) and Chamarajanagar district (right) hold discussions at the interstate border between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Top officials from Erode district and Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka on Wednesday inspected the interstate border at Pulinjur check-post and held discussions on the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, Deputy Director of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division and K. Sudhakar, along with officials met Shilpa Nag, Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar district, Padmini Sahoo, Superintendent of Police of Chamarajanagar district and Deep J. Contractor, Deputy Conservator of Forest and Director, Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve Division, Chamarajanagar, at the check-post located at the border in Karnataka.

The Dindigul – Mysuru National Highway 948 passes through STR and the BRT Tiger Reserve and is used by both commercial and private vehicles in large numbers. Hence officials discussed various measures that need to be taken after the election dates were announced.

