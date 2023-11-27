HamberMenu
Joint efforts to curb the sale of banned tobacco products in Coimbatore

November 27, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
An interdepartmental coordination meeting held at the office of the City Police Commissioner on Monday.

An interdepartmental coordination meeting held at the office of the City Police Commissioner on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

An interdepartmental coordination meeting to discuss joint action against banned tobacco products was held in Coimbatore on Monday. The meeting, chaired by City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, resolved to adopt stringent action against those involved in the possession and sale of prohibited tobacco products.

The meeting was attended by officials from the city police, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, the District Tobacco Control Cell, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Health Department, the School Education Department and Directorate of Collegiate Education and the Department of Psychiatry, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The police will prepare a list of persons who have been booked multiple times for the sale and possession of banned tobacco products. While the police will take efforts to slap provisions of the Goondas Act on repeated offenders, the Corporation will seal their shops. The FSSAI is already suspending the licence and sealing shops of traders who are caught selling gutkha for a third time.

Mr. Balakrishnan also convened a separate meeting of traders on the matter in the evening and briefed them the ill-effects and illegality of selling gutkha.

