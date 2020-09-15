Joint efforts in wildlife management discussed in inter-State meeting

Senior officers of the Tamil Nadu and Kerala Forest Departments held a meeting through video conferencing on Tuesday to discuss human-animal conflict related to wildlife in the inter-State border areas of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Palakkad districts.

Issues concerning the wildlife in the Palakkad-Mannarkad-Coimbatore landscape and Nilambur South–Nilgiris landscape, including status of poaching, sandalwood smuggling, and possibility of joint efforts, were discussed at the meeting.

Officials took decisions on continuous exchange of information, starting of a real-time dynamic sharing of information on wildlife movement through a common social media group, sharing of already collected database on wildlife, sharing details of sick animals, exchange of details of habitual offenders in wildlife crimes and sharing of good conservation practices.

The meeting also resolved to conduct joint patrolling and inter-State meetings of officials and staff once in three months, to monitor tiger movement between the two States, to share databases on elephant population, studies done on elephant profiling, information on illegal weapons, illegal possession of explosives and related intelligence.

I. Anwardeen, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore Circle); K. Vijayananthan, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife, Palakkad); Pramod, Chief Conservator of Forests (Territorial, Palakkad); Vysak, Deputy Director of Parambikulam Tiger Reserve; Kurra Srinivas, Wildlife Warden of Silent Valley; District Forest Officers D. Venkatesh (Coimbatore), Narendra Nath Veluri, District Forest Officer (Palakkad), Sunil Kumar (Mannarkad), Shaji (Nilambur south), Sumersh Soman (Gudalur) and Gurusamy Dabbala (Nilgiris), and Assistant Conservators of Forests and Forest Range Officers from Coimbatore Circle took part in the meeting.