Joint Director of Health Services conducts inquiry over medical negligence at Erode GH

After a video showing a woman carrying her injured mother on her arms inside the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode went viral on social media, the Joint Director of Health Services Ambika Shanmugam conducted an inquiry with hospital staff here on Wednesday.

On Monday (May 27), P. Sorna, 80, of Periyavalasu, sustained injuries in leg after she was hit by a vehicle while walking on the road. Her daughter Valarmathi took her to the hospital. They were asked to visit the accident and emergency ward. It is said that her demand for a stretcher or a wheel-chair was not fulfilled by the staff and hence Valarmathi carried Sorna to the ward and the incident was videographed by a visitor and posted in social media. Sorna was treated as an out-patient and was sent home.

As the video went viral, Ms. Ambika Shanmugam issued memos to the Hospital Superintendent Venkatesh and Resident Medical Officer Sasirekha seeking explanations. On Wednesday, she held inquiries with hospital staff and Valarmathi. She told The Hindu that a detailed inquiry, from the time she entered the hospital premises, staff they met and their response, treatment provided and the time they left the premises, were being done, and based on the reply to the memos and the inquiry, action will be taken.

Following the incident, wheelchairs and stretchers were made available to patients at the hospital entrance.

