Joint committee of MPs sought to improve rail connectivity between western and southern T.N.

The Coimbatore Development Council has mooted a proposal to form a joint committee of MPs of western and southern Tamil Nadu to restore train services between both the regions.

J. Sathish, convenor of the council, has reiterated the need for the joint committee to pressurise the Chairman of Railway Board and the Ministry of Railways to restore the rail connectivity. Coimbatore Development Council is a body drawn up of individuals from various associations and will act as a lobbying group for the infrastructure needs. With the support of Kongu Global Forum and Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the council convened a meeting in September 2021 seeking petitions on the infrastructure needs, he said.

“We are in the process of collecting petitions, consolidating them and the process of writing to the MPs has begun and already some MPs have been approached. The council would shortly get in touch with the MPs and bring them under one umbrella”, Mr. Sathish said.

“A joint committee of 15 MPs is a must, as petitions to the Divisional Railway Manager and the General Managers finally await a nod from the Railway Board,” he said. The MPs of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Pollachi, Tiruppur, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituencies would be approached for the joint committee, he said.

“It is regrettable that the train connectivity from the western districts to southern Tamil Nadu is very poor. There were eight trains daily from Coimbatore to Madurai, Rameswaram, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur Nagercoil, Kollam and a few other places via Pollachi earlier and it was stopped due to gauge conversion in this section, a decade ago. After spending ₹300 crore on gauge conversion works, the Southern Railway, particularly the Palakkad Railway Division, was not keen on restoring the trains. All the eight train services must be restored in this sector," Mr. Sathish added.

The 23-km-long railway line from Kinathukadavu to Pollachi should be reconstituted in the Salem Division from Palakkad Division for more operational benefits. A railway line from Coimbatore to Karur via Chettipalayam, Palladam, Pongalur, Kangeyam, Vellakovil and Paramathi will further improve rail connectivity in the region, Mr. Sathish said.

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan said that if the issue was brought to his notice, he will certainly do the needful. Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan said that given the approach that the Centre takes towards the needs of Tamil Nadu, he was apprehensive of the outcome. However, he added that he was in favour of the proposal to pressurise the Railway Ministry and the Railway Board.