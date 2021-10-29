Joint Commissioner of Labour office shifted to Erode

ERODE

29 October 2021 23:38 IST

The Office of the Joint Commissioner of Labour that was functioning on Upper Church Road in Coonoor, was shifted to Erode and will function permanently at the new address from November 1.

A press release said that the office with its jurisdiction over the Nilgiris, Erode and Namakkal districts was functioning in Coonoor, so far.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the State government’s order, the office was shifted to Erode and will function at the Integrated Labour Department Offices premises on the rear side of the Government Industrial Training Institute, Chennimalai Road, Erode - 639 009.

The release said that cases pertaining to compensation or cases related to labour laws can be filed with the office. Hence, the public, lawyers, trade unions and private and commercial establishments can contact the office for necessary information, the release added.