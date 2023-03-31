Joint action committee to be formed in Krishnagiri to curb electrocution of elephants

March 31, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A joint meeting to curb elephant deaths by electrocution was convened by Collector Deepak Jacob with the Forest Department and other stakeholder departments here.

The meeting was convened close on the heels of electrocution of two elephants in the Rayakottai range of Hosur forest division. Similarly, three elephants were electrocuted in the neighbouring Dharmapuri district.

In its wake, the Collector instructed intervention from the various departments.

The Electricity Department shall act swiftly by shutting down power supply upon receipt of information from the Forest Department of elephant movement in the areas outside the forests to avoid electrocution.

Joint inspections shall be carried out by the electricity and the forest departments to identity low-sagging lines inside the forests and also outside the forests in areas in elephant migratory routes.

Similarly, linear stretches with long span between two electric poles shall be identified and additional intermediate poles, if necessary, shall be erected to maintain safe elevation for the power lines.

Joint inspections shall be carried out by the Tangedco and the forest department on farmlands abutting forest fringes to check for any wires used around farmlands with the intention of illegal tapping of electricity directly from low-tension lines or high-tension lines.

Police Department was instructed to cooperate to prevent any human casualty, and assist in averting man-animal conflict in cases where elephants move out of the forest into road crossings.

The Agriculture Engineering Department has been instructed to carry out inspections of fields, which have been granted subsidy for solar fencing to ensure the solar fences are using power within the permissible voltage limits and report on violations. There are six solar-powered fences erected in the district, the Collector was told.

The meeting also underlined A.K. Biswal Committee recommendations to prevent such incidents, based on the field education.

A district-level committee headed by the Collector shall be formed along with members drawn from stakeholder departments to assess the preventive measures undertaken to curb elephant casualties.

The committee will include members of various departments and shall meet once a month to vet the preventive measures and compliance and action taken.