Coimbatore

Joggers told not to use flyovers

more-in

Following complaints raised on social media about joggers using flyovers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R. Mutharasu on Friday warned the public against using flyovers for jogging.

“Joggers should not use roads where vehicles are plying,” he told The Hindu. Empty grounds or jogging tracks such as the one available on Race Course Road must be used, he added.

The social media complaints pertained to joggers allegedly using the newly-inaugurated flyover at Gandhipuram in early mornings. Mr. Mutharasu said the police would look into these complaints and take action in two days.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2020 12:49:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/joggers-told-not-to-use-flyovers/article30766336.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY