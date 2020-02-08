Joggers told not to use flyovers

Following complaints raised on social media about joggers using flyovers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R. Mutharasu on Friday warned the public against using flyovers for jogging.
“Joggers should not use roads where vehicles are plying,” he told The Hindu. Empty grounds or jogging tracks such as the one available on Race Course Road must be used, he added.
The social media complaints pertained to joggers allegedly using the newly-inaugurated flyover at Gandhipuram in early mornings. Mr. Mutharasu said the police would look into these complaints and take action in two days.
