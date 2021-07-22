Job working powerloom weavers demand wage hike

Coimbatore

22 July 2021 23:21 IST

Job working powerloom weavers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts have submitted demands to the Collectors of the two districts seeking revision of wages.

The job working weavers submitted their demand to Coimbatore Collector on Thursday and to Tiruppur Collector two days ago. In Tiruppur, the Labour Department officials have called for first round of talks on July 29. The Coimbatore Collector has assured that he will take necessary steps, said C. Palaniswamy, president of Coimbatore and Tiruppur District Job Working Powerloom Owners Association.

The wages for the job working weaving units were revised in 2014. The master weavers and job working units used to have three year wage agreements. However, there is no revision of wages after 2014 and the job working units are not getting the wages agreed in 2014 too. The wages are just 50 % of what was agreed in 2014. The job working units have demanded 60 % hike from the wages in 2014 agreement for all varieties of fabrics.

The association pointed out that the two districts have over two lakh powefloom, of which nearly 95 % do job work. With costs going up for all inputs and machinery accessories, the weavers are finding it difficult to continue job work, they said.