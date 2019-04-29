Job working powerloom units seek revision in wages

The job working powerloom unit owners in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts have sought revision in wages from the master weavers. The last revision was done in 2014.

The job working unit owners have staged several protests demanding full implementation of the wages agreed in 2014. The job working units are hit by increasing prices of components, labour wages, and shortage of labour and they do not get a remunerative rate for the weaving work too, according to a resolution passed by the Coimbatore and Tiruppur District Job Working Powerloom Unit Owners’ Association at Somanur.

The Government and the District Administrations of the two districts should ensure that the job working units get the wages according to the 2014 settlement.

As it is five years since the last agreement was signed, the wages should be revised now to meet the increase in expenses.

The Association representatives will meet the candidates contesting in the Suluy bypoll and submit their demands regarding wages.

The Association also sought development of a market at Somanur where the powerloom units can sell the fabric directly.

It also demanded waiver of bank loans taken by the small and micro powerloom units.