Job-working powerloom units in Palladam call off strike

The units have reached an agreement with master weavers over a hike in wages; wages will be hiked by 15 and 19% based on the fabric

A file photograph of the strike last month that has now been called off, as master weaver and job-working powerloom weavers reached an agreement | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

About 50,000 powerloom units that do job work in Palladam, Mangalam, Velampalayam and Kannampalayam in Tiruppur district will resume production from Thursday, February 17, following a wage agreement with master weavers.

Job-working powerloom units in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts went on an indefinite strike since January 9, demanding the implementation of revised wages by the master weavers. The weavers say that the wages were revised in November last year after eight years. The master weavers were to pay 20% and 23% higher wages from December 1, 2021. Since, they did not do so, the job-working units went on strike.

After several protests and talks, the master weavers recently agreed to a lower hike (15% and 19% ) in wages. The job-working powerloom units in Palladam, Mangalam, and nearby areas in Tiruppur district have accepted this proposal.

R. Velusamy, president of the job-working powerloom units’ association in Palladam said the units will resume production on Thursday. “We can continue with the indefinite strike if the issue now is higher wages. But, the issue is some job workers want the master weavers to give it in writing that they will pay the revised wages. We are withdrawing the strike with the hope and faith that the master weavers will pay the higher wages,” he said.

Ministers M.P. Saminathan and Kayalvizhi Selvaraj told presspersons that the increase in wages agreed to, was based on the variety of the fabric. The new wages will come into effect from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, job-working units in Avinashi, Thekkalur and Somanur have decided to continue with the protest till the master weavers sign an agreement with them regarding the revised wages.