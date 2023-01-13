Job working MSMEs in Coimbatore fear loss of more business

January 13, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Several micro and small-scale industries here that manufacture small components fear loss of business for job working units as industries are sourcing increasingly from other States.

“There is a fear that the job work culture of Coimbatore, which is the main stream of business for micro and small-scale units, will be lost,” says J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises. Some of the units are facing unprecedented drop in business and many micro unit owners are shifting to other sectors for livelihood, he says.

Majority of business for job working units comes from the pumpset sector. This is followed by sectors such as textile spares, wet grinders, gear boxes, etc. About 40 % of business is lost to Gujarat as pumpset units have increased purchase of components from that State. The job working units reduced the working hours from 16 to eight and may reduce it further, says C. Sivakumar, president of Coimbatore and Tiruppur Districts Tiny and Micro Enterprises Association.

D. Vignesh, president of Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association, says that while castings cost at least 10 % less in the northern/western States compared to Coimbatore, stainless steel products are 15 % to 20 % expensive in Coimbatore. There are a lot of micro units that do shafts, bushes, etc and these units are affected because larger companies prefer to buy finished components from other States where costs are relatively less.

According to V. Thirugnanam, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, with the current trend in business, job working MSMEs are likely to lose more jobs in the coming years. “There is a threat to MSMEs,” he said. The impact of the slowdown in pumpset sector is high, which saw a drop in business at a faster pace. But, all sectors such as pumpsets, textiles, and general engineering are seeing signs of revival here.

Mr. Sivakumar says the government should step in with measures to support the job working micro and small-scale units in this situation so that the MSME sector is able to move forward.