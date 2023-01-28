ADVERTISEMENT

Job mela for 108 ambulance drivers in Coimbatore city

January 28, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A job mela to appoint drivers for the 108 ambulance services and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) will be held on January 29 (Sunday) on Thomas Street, Town Hall here.

According to a release, the drivers (male and female), should be 24-35 years old on the date of the interview, have passed Class X as the minimum qualification and must be at least 162.5 cm tall. They must have done at least three years of light vehicle driver’s license and a year of a badge vehicle licence.

The selected candidates will be trained for 10 days and post appointment will receive a monthly salary of ₹15,235.

Those applying for EMTs, of any gender, must be 19-30 years old and have a degree in Nursing or General Nursing and Midwifery or Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery or a graduate in any of the life sciences. Shortlisted candidates will undergo 50 days of training and will get ₹15,435 apart from allowances each month.

For details, contact: 7397444147, 7397724827, 9154189423 between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

