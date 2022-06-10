Job mela conducted for persons who lost their breadwinners due to COVID-19

Collector H. Krishnanunni (right) with candidates who received job offers during the special job mela in Erode on Thursday.

A total of 182 persons took part in the special job mela conducted for persons who lost their breadwinners in their family due to COVID-19.

The Social Welfare Department, District Child Protection Unit, Erode District Employment and Career Guidance Centre organised a job mela for persons who lost their family members or legal guardian due to COVID-19 in the last three years. The mela is conducted to ensure that the family who lost their breadwinner does not suffer from financial crisis.

Collector H. Krishnanunni inaugurated the mela at the Collectorate and said that 450 children who lost either of their parents or both parents were identified in the district.

Hence rehabilitating those children based on their educational qualification by providing jobs or providing loan facilities to start small ventures were planned.

“It is a new initiative of the district administration to ensure the livelihood of surviving members is not affected”, he added. The Collector also distributed dress materials, sponsored by The Chennai Silks, to 125 children in six children homes in the district.

A total of 182 candidates took part in the mela and recruitment was conducted by 17 industries. While 14 candidates were selected for the next round, seven candidates received their job offers, while eight were selected for free skill training in tailoring by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

A total of 20 persons were referred for receiving free legal aid while one person was recommended for receiving a loan for starting business. The Collector handed over offer letters to the successful candidates.

M. Maheswari, Assistant Director (District Employment), S. Satheesh Kumar, District Child Protection Officer, Jothi, District Employment Officer and other officials were present.