Job market for Agri graduates wide, yet competitive, say TNAU faculty

July 29, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A majority of the students passing out of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and its affiliated colleges have been found to opt for salaried jobs in agricultural companies, edging out those passing out of the B.Sc. Agriculture programme offered through deemed to be universities, in the employment market.

Senior faculty of TNAU say that the agricultural graduates from other higher educational institutions outside the purview of TNAU lose out due to what they perceive as shortcomings in specific infrastructure and research ecosystem. These institutions have been offering the programme after securing the nod of University Grants Commission.

“Whereas approval from the ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) is vital for higher educational institutions offering B.Sc./B.Tech Agriculture,” A. Raviraj, Dean - Agricultural Engineering, TNAU, said.

There is intense competition even among the TNAU products for securing government jobs. The prospects are slightly better in private sector. Most of the students are placed in seed companies, large farms, irrigation companies, banks, and other entities.

Companies in the private sector initially have a training period of three to six months, and pay monthly remuneration of about ₹15,000 for the duration. Thereafter, the salary is increased upwards of ₹25,000 per month, it is learnt.

Students are being prepared mentally to take up jobs that will require extensive outdoor work such as holding meetings with farmers, and conducting surveys. In general, a sense of hesitancy for such tough jobs is noticeable, according to placement officers.

A small section of the students explore higher study options in research institutions supported by ICAR. But, only less than 10 % of the candidates are found to evince interest in agripreneurial activities, they say.

A study on agripreneurs by a team of TNAU faculty last year could determine that they do not have the desirable support system to succeed and sustain in their ventures, in terms of turnover and scalability.

