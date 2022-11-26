Job fairs to be held in all 234 Assembly constituencies, says Minister

November 26, 2022 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Salem

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has instructed us to conduct private job fairs in all the 234 Assembly constituencies, said Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan here on Saturday.

The Minister visited the private job fair organised by the district administration at the Padmavani Arts and Science College for Women near Periyar University and distributed appointment orders for the selected candidates.

He told reporters, as per the instructions from the Chief Minister, private job fairs were conducted in 68 places across the State and 1.08 lakh youths got jobs through these fairs. Candidates from the backgrounds of ITI, polytechnic, and engineering courses were able to get jobs easily. For the benefit of Under Graduate and Post Graduate students, the Chief Minister introduced the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, through which skill development training was provided to them.

Explaining the facilities provided to candidates who participated in the fair, Mr. Ganesan said, “we provided bus facilities and food for the candidates. On Saturday, over 20,000 youths participated in the job fair. Around 67 lakh youths are registered with employment offices for jobs across the State. Apart from these job fairs, the Chief Minister is attracting investments from abroad and creating jobs for the youth.”