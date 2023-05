May 18, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A private job fair is being scheduled by the district administration here on Friday. It will be a small-scale employment fair for the benefit of job aspirants with varying qualifications of SSLC, HSC, ITI, Diploma and graduation. The fair will be held at the District Employment and Guidance Office, opposite the Regional Transport Office in Krishnagiri. The district administration organises job fair every third Friday of the month.