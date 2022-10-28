Job fair in Erode on October 30, 31

A private job fair for women, organised by the Erode District Employment and Career Guidance Centre along with TATA Electronics, will be held at four places in the district on October 30 and 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said the fair would be held on October 30 at the Government Model Girls Higher Secondary at Sathyamangalam and the Government Middle School at Chennimalai. On October 31, it would be at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Perundurai and at the Diamond Jubilee Higher Secondary School at Gobichettipalayam.

Women could register from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. and participate in direct recruitment. The company would recruit girls aged between 18 and 20 who cleared Class XII examination in 2021 or 2022. The candidates should produce the original and photocopy of resume, education certificates, Aadhaar card and employment registration card, the release added. For details, contact 0424-2275860, the release said.

Eom\sps.