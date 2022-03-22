Job fair in Dharmapuri
A job fair is scheduled to be held here at the Government Arts College on March 24.
According to the administration, the fair is open to all, with educational qualification starting from Class V to diploma, skill training, paramedical courses, and other professional courses. The fair will witness participation of private firms from Namakkal,Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi,Salem Erode, Tirupur, Hosur. Participating firms will have to register on https://www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in
Further details may be ascertained over phone on 04342-296188.
